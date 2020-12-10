US golf star Paige Spiranac labels Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul a ‘money grab’
US golfer Paige Spiranac has labelled Floyd Mayweather’s upcoming fight against Logan Paul as a ‘money grab’.
The 27 year-old, who played professionally in 2015 on the Cactus Tour, is confused why people want to see the pair step in the ring with one another.
Former world champion Mayweather revealed earlier this week that he is set to fight the YouTube personality in February in an exhibition bout.
Speaking on her podcast Playing-A-Round, Spiranac said: "It’s a money grab, there is going to be so much money thrown for that fight.
"It’s insane that people actually want to see this happening.
"It’s insane to see someone with a YouTube following or social following can make this happen.
"It just shows how powerful that young demographic that everyone is reaching out to get now and the fact that people are talking about this is mind blowing to me."