US actress Lake Bell and husband Scott Campbell announce split after seven years of marriage
US actress Lake Bell and her husband Scott Campbell have split up after seven years of marriage.
The 41 year-old and Campbell, who is a tattoo artist, have two children, a daughter Nova, 5, and a son Ozzi, 3.
Bell, who is best known for films ‘Man Up,’ ‘No Escape,' and ‘No Strings Attached,' announced the news on Instagram.
She wrote: “After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children...Scott and I are ending our marriage, but continuing our loving family.
“With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days.”
Campbell, 43, shared a similar post adding that he ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of his family.