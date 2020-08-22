US actress Kristen Bell welcomes Dax Shepard home from surgery after motorcycle accident
Kristen Bell has welcomed home husband Dax Shepard following surgery after breaking four of his ribs in a motorcycle accident.
Shepard, 45, also splintered his clavicle and broke a finger during the incident at a California racetrack a week ago.
Bell, 40, wrote on Instagram to her 14.5 million followers: "Dad is safe and sound and recovery at home in his @lazyboy (which he convinced me belongs back in the center of the room).
“Thank you for all the week wishes and to the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped our family!”
Shepard, who has appeared in films such as CHiPs, Hit and Run and Idiocracy, took to social media to thank his fans.
He wrote: “Thank you Armcherries for all the well wishes and concern. I'm in one piece and spirits are high :) Sorry for causing concern.”