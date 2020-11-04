US actress Julianne Hough files for divorce from husband Brooks Laich six months after separating
US actress Julianne Hough has filed for divorce from her husband and former National Hockey League star Brooks Laich.
The pair announced they were splitting in May after three years of marriage.
Hough, 32, filed for divorce on Monday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.
“They were trying to work on things but Julianne realized she’s happier having her freedom. Brooks tried to give it to her but he also hit his limit,” a source told People.
In a joint statement in May when the couple announced their split, they wrote: "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate.
“We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”
Hough has featured in films such as ‘Footloose’ and ‘Safe Haven’ and Laich, 37, is a former professional ice hockey forward for Canada.