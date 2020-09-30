US actor Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome baby girl

By Alicia Turner
17:52pm, Wed 30 Sep 2020
US actor and comedian Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko are celebrating the birth of their second child. 

Eniko, 36, confirmed she’d had a girl in an announcement  on Instagram.

The model said: “A little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn’t love you more..Kaori Mai Hart. 9.29.20.”

The pair, who have been married since 2016, also have a two-year-old son named Kenzo.

Kevin, 41, also has two daughters, Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, with former wife Torrei Hart.

