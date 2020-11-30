Millions of viewers of The Undoing will finally find out whodunit as the conclusion of the hugely successful murder mystery is aired tonight.

The HBO mini-series came to an end on Sunday evening in the US, but British fans will be tuning in to Sky Atlantic at 9pm as Elena Alves’ murderer is revealed.

The thriller follows the trials and tribulations of Grace and Jonathan Fraser, played by Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant and their son Henry, after their super-rich lifestyle starts to unravel when Jonathan is accused of murdering a ‘yummy mummy’ from their son’s school.

The victim of the murder is Alves, played by Matilda de Angelis, whose affair with Jonathan puts him firmly in the frame, but Grace’s father Franklin, played by Donald Sutherland and even young Henry himself, have been brought under suspicion.

The series is on track to become the channel’s biggest ever US launch.

It launched with an audience of almost 3 million UK viewers, with the opening episode reaching a cumulative 28-day audience of over 2.78 million viewers, Sky has announced.

This puts it on course to overtake the first season of Games of Thrones, which debuted in 2011, as Sky Atlantic’s record launch once the full figures are finalised.

It has already surpassed an impressive list of more recent dramas including Watchmen, True Detective , and Big Little Lies.

Each of the first three episodes reached audiences of over 2.5 million viewers, with this figure growing each week as more people discovered the show and caught up.

Where can I watch it?

Viewers will need a subscription to either Sky or NOW TV in order to be able to watch the episode.

Sky are currently offering 50% off TV packages for £25 a month or viewers can sign up to a NOW TV Entertainment Pass for £9.99 per month.