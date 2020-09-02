Two-time Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams is set to make history, but this time not in the boxing ring.

The 37 year-old has been confirmed to be in Strictly Come Dancing’s first same-sex couple in the show’s 16-year history.

In what is a groundbreaking move for the BBC show, the 37 year-old said she had lobbied for the move.

“I think it's really important. It's definitely time for change,” she told BBC Breakfast.

"I asked the show about it. They wanted to know if I wanted to be on the show and I said, 'Yeah, I'll do it, but I want to dance with another female dance partner’.

“It's definitely time to move on and be more diverse, and this is a brilliant step in the right direction.

"It will be nice for the LGBT community to be able to see there are same-sex couples on the show as well.”

Her dancing partner is yet to be revealed but Adams said she would preferably like someone on the ‘short side’ as she stands at 5 foot 3 inches.

The boxing star became an Olympic champion at both London 2012 and Rio 2016 in the flyweight division.

She became the first female amateur boxer to become an Olympic champion and the first openly LGBT person to win an Olympic boxing gold medal.

On her Instagram, she said: "I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for @bbcstrictly. I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts.

“You all know me from my work in the ring, but I'll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dance-floor too. I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever female-lead. I’m so happy to be part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”

At last year’s show Strictly showed two male professionals Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima dancing together in a one-off routine.

Also in the 2020 line-up is radio host and DJ Clara Amfo, The Wanted’s Max George, presenter Ranvir Singh, NFL star Jason Bell and actor Caroline Quentin.

It is due to air on BBC One from October 24 with a reduced nine week run instead of the usual 13.