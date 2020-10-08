Travis Scott’s meal deal boosts McDonald’s sales during coronavirus pandemic
McDonald’s have credited the ‘Travis Scott Meal’ as one of the reasons for the rise in sales at their US restaurants recently.
The 29-year-old US rapper’s fast-food deal, which comprised of a quarter pounder with cheese with Travis' go-to toppings, a medium order of french fries with barbecue dipping sauce and a Sprite, went on sale in America on September 8 and ran until October 4.
And in the months of July, August and September, McDonald’s have revealed sales rose by 4.6 per cent compared with the same time last year, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Comparatively, the previous quarter of 2020 saw a drop in sales of 8.7 per cent from 2019.
McDonald’s have put the recent increase down to both Scott’s meal deal and an improved and more efficient drive-thru system which adheres to social distancing.
"We’ve been pushing ourselves recently to go beyond our traditional comfort zone," McDonald’s US chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley said.
Scott committed to the partnership with the fast-food giant by also releasing McDonald’s themed merchandise.
McDonald’s have been forced to close stores across the world during the pandemic as the hospitality and service industry continues to be severely hit by COVID-19.