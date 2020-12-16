You can now spend New Year’s Eve on a New York skyscraper – hosted by Mariah Carey

All I want for Christmas… is to stand atop a New York skyscraper with Mariah Carey on New Year’s Eve, watching the ball drop in Times Square to signal the start of 2021.

It sounds like the finale to an over-the-top holiday romcom, but it’s actually the latest in a long line of stays-cum-experiences served up by Airbnb.

One lucky couple will get to spend New Year’s Night on the (safely isolated) terrace of the Nasdaq building in Times Square, almost directly under the famous ‘ball’ one building over – with Mariah Carey as their host.

01_Airbnb_NYE_Dome-A

In these pandemic-plagued times, Times Square will be almost empty – so for better or worse you can be assured of a New Year’s Eve like no other while bidding a less-then-fond farewell to 2020. The ball will still drop, as will the traditional buckets of confetti, and very few others will catch the show live.

Mariah will of course only able to visit virtually, but the queen of festive glamour will buzz in to give the couple a personal live serenade via video call, and has picked a menu of festive treats and cocktails to help toast 2021. Whoever snags the stay will also receive a piece of crystal from this year’s New Year’s Eve ball design as a memento.

02_Airbnb_NYE_Dome-B

Before the night gets going, guests can relax in an indoor lounge complete with books and board games, dress up with a trunk of New Year’s themed hats and glasses, and enjoy a dinner prepared by a private chef. Best of all, the stay comes with a $5,000 shopping credit, ready to be splurged along New York’s famous 5th Avenue.

The experience has been designed to adhere to Airbnb’s Covid-19 safety practices, including mask-wearing, social distancing, and a five-step “enhanced cleaning process,” alongside state and city guidelines.

05_Airbnb_NYE_Dining

Applications open on December 21, and the stay will appropriately cost $21 per person, but is sadly open to resident New Yorkers only. One of several seasonal sojourns put on by Airbnb, other online experiences include a decorating masterclass with Kris Jenner, and carolling with Idina Menzel.