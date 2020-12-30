These are the absolute weirdest travel stories of 2020

You could be forgiven for thinking there might not have been many travel stories this year. Of all the industries affected by Covid-19, travel might be one of the most decimated, with hotels shut, flights grounded, and borders closed for months at a time.

But you can’t stop progress, and this weirdest of years has thrown up some exceptionally unusual moments.

These are the oddest travel stories of 2020, from the mountains of Peru to the Scandinavian skies…

‘Flights to nowhere’

Perhaps the ultimate proof life’s about the journey, several of the world’s largest airlines continued to schedule flights even through the height of the pandemic – they just didn’t have any destinations. The so-called ‘flight to nowhere’ is exactly what it sounds like – passengers go through check-in and security, board a plane, fly around for a bit, and then touch down on the runway from whence they came.

From a Hello Kitty themed flight through Taiwanese airspace to a Hawaiian-themed flight above Japan, the flights look set to continue selling out into 2021.

The last tourist in Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu, Peru.

When Japanese boxing instructor Jesse Katayama arrived in Aguas Calientes, a small Peruvian town near the ancient Incan citadel of Machu Picchu, he was only intending to stay a few days. Visiting the citadel was a longstanding dream, and Katayama had already bought his ticket when the virus shut down site and country in March. While those around him steadily evacuated, Katayama stayed put for nearly eight months, repeatedly asking and hoping to be allowed to see the magnificent mountaintop city.

Eventually he got his wish, and the park opened in October for one day only, and with him the only visitor. “He had come to Peru with the dream of being able to enter,” said Peruvian culture minister Alejandro Neyra, “and has entered together with our head of the park so he can do this before returning to his country.”

The neverending cruise

Velsen, the Netherlands, July 7th, 2014 : MSC Magnifica

For a brief moment the MSC Magnifica had the unwanted honour of being the only active cruise ship on Earth, at the tail end of an epic voyage which would put Odysseus to shame. The ship set sail from Genoa, Italy in early January, when the “mysterious viral pneumonia” in Wuhan had yet to claim any lives, and was roaming the South Pacific by the time cruise ships entered the news cycle as potential incubators for the new disease.

When the Diamond Princess entered quarantine off the coast of Japan in March, the Magnifica was Covid-free, but barred from ports in Australia and thousands of miles from home. The ensuing journey spanned three oceans and six weeks without landfall, ensconced on sea as the virus ravaged the terrestrial world, and the ship’s exhausted occupants eventually disembarked at Marseille on April 20.

Japan’s quiet coasters

On Japanese roller coasters, no one can hear you scream. Not on those operated by the East & West Japan Amusement Park Associations, in any case, as the company urged thrill-seekers to “refrain from vocalising loudly” as part of a package of Covid safety precautions set out in May.

In theory the rules made sense – screaming produces droplets which, if infected, could transmit the disease – but they were greeted with bemusement bordering on derision by social media. Sceptics pointed out that screaming is generally involuntary, and that the ban would be impossible to enforce.

The world’s last Blockbuster joins Airbnb

Exterior of the last remaining Blockbuster Video rental store in the United States of America

Everyone of a certain age remembers – and mourns – Blockbuster, the rent-and-return video store whose business model was absolutely destroyed by the advent of online streaming. A source of Nineties nostalgia, the once-global chain had shut almost all its stores by 2014, but a few individual outlets soldiered on against the forces of modernity.

Last year the world’s penultimate Blockbuster, in Perth, Australia, shut its doors leaving one solitary outlet in Bend, Oregon the last remnant of a once proud brand. In July it starred in a documentary, The Last Blockbuster, detailing owner Sandi Harding’s fight to keep the shop afloat, before temporarily joining Airbnb. Each stay offered guests a chance to sleep in the store’s storied aisles, and watch as many movies as they could by dawn.

Naming the Northern Lights

Naming weather patterns is par for the course – think hurricanes or large tropical storms – but attaching titles to light formations remains a relative rarity. That’s what Scandinavian tourist authorities started doing in September, awarding names to the different aurora storms that make up the Northern Lights, mostly to help scientists discuss different auroras with ease.

They initially opted for traditional Scandinavian names like Freya and Sampo, but asked the public the help suggest new names online. Since opening the floor the choices have become markedly more populist – from Marvel-associated labels like Thor and Loki – to non-Nordic names like Liv and Denise.

Virgin Galactic’s ‘tourist rocket’

A genuinely exciting glimpse into travel’s final frontier, Virgin Galactic made a lot of headlines with the unveiling of a spaceship cabin designed to turn paying punters into planetary pioneers. Among the interstellar amenities are cantilevered, styrofoam seats, circular portholes, and a designated ‘float zone’ for zero-G fun.