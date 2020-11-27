Stockholm’s incredible citywide celebration of lights is pretty spectacular

Aiming to bring a burst of brightness during dark times, a new celebration of light is coming to Stockholm.

The first ever Nobel Week Lights will run from December 5 to 13, seeing 16 locations around the Swedish capital illuminated with spectacular installations that fuse art and innovation.

The Royal Swedish Opera House

Featuring works by some of Sweden’s leading artists and designers, the outdoor event is non-ticketed and free for all to enjoy. Locations include Stockholm City Hall, the Royal Dramatic Theatre, the Stockholm City Museum and the Nobel Prize Museum, with some of the designs celebrating this year’s Nobel Laureates.

Stockholm Concert Hall

Inspired by the Physics Prize, relating to the discovery of black holes, images from the outer reaches of space will be projected onto the façade of Stockholm City Hall, following a collaboration with the Swedish National Space Agency and the European Space Agency.

Stockholm City Hall

In the City Museum’s courtyard there will be a cloud-like artwork that moves and changes according to the viewer’s perspective, while the ‘Shadow Playground’ lets visitors experience glowing colourful shadows in Sergels square – organisers say social distancing measures will be enforced.

Another interactive exhibit, the LED-lit ‘Sense Light Swing’ by artist Alexander Lervik has been previously used by fashion house Dior at its international catwalk shows.

Sense Light Swing

Founded by a group of Swedish creatives, the Nobel Week Lights aims to become an annual event, highlighting the intersection between science and creativity as well as raising awareness about how people interact with the urban environment and honouring Nobel Laureates.

Lars Heikensten, executive director of the Nobel Foundation, commented: “This year is unique in the history of the Nobel Prize, since many of the week’s activities are being held online. So we’re particularly happy to be able to invite the public to an experience in an outdoor environment that spreads light and hope.”

Nobel Prize Museum

For those who understandably can’t make it to Stockholm to see the lights in person, check out the Nobel Week Lights website where you will be able to experience virtual versions of the installations, including videos with English subtitles.

