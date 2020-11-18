See the breathtaking winners from the International Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards 2020
From the landscape paintings of Constable to the poetry of the Ancient Greeks, the beauty of the natural world has inspired Earth’s greatest artists and writers for longer than history can record.
Today, it’s doing the same for photographers, and the seventh annual International Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards challenged snappers to present our planet at its best. Over 3,800 entries flooded in from all over the world, and the 101 top-ranking images will feature in a book showcasing the best of 2020’s efforts.
These are our favourite shots, from the peaks of the Swiss Alps to the depressions of Death Valley…
The Life And The Volcano by Isabella Tabacchi – Kamchatka, Russia
Yin And Yang by Gheorghe Popa – Lake Cuejdel, Romania
Secret Valley by Miller Yao – Java, Indonesia
Jurassic World by Miller Yao – Java, Indonesia
Chaos Over Kansas by Frederic Couzinier – Winona, Kansas
Northern Forest by Zhu Xiao – Kola Peninsula, Russia
Manhattan by Laurent Lacroix – New Mexico
Sprout by Shashank Khanna – Fremont, California
Window To The Past by Roksolyana Hilevych – Pollino National Park, Italy
The Roots Of Eternity by Isabella Tabacchi – Zermatt, Switzerland
First Light In The Adirondacks by Nikhil Nagane – New York State
Life Stream by Kai Hornung – The Highlands, Iceland
Finding A Way by Nate Merz – Gochang, South Korea
Spring Symphony by Wayne Suggs – Organ Mountains, New Mexico
Evening Reflection by Christopher Anderson – Scoresby Sound, Greenland
Agricultural Art by Paola Crocetta – Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy
Hintersee On Fire by Alexander Leuterbach – Berchtesgaden National Park, Germany
El Bufadero by Ivan Miljak – Tenerife, Spain
Ibex Dunes by Evan Will – Death Valley National Park, California
Coast Of New Zealand by Sergey Aleshchenko – Motukiekie Beach, New Zealand