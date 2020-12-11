International Mountain Day: 6 of the most incredible ranges around the world

Offering peace and quiet, a tough physical challenge and incredible summit views, there’s a reason mountains have captured the imaginations of artists, poets and intrepid trekkers for centuries.

They’re also home to 15% of the global population and according to the UN, “host about half of the world’s biodiversity hotspots”. The aim of this year’s International Mountain Day (December 11) is to celebrate mountain biodiversity and address the threat of climate change.

Some mountains feel more sacred than others, and mountain ranges create a dramatic visual display of pyramid-like peaks against the sky. Here are some of the most dazzling…

1. The Swiss Alps

Eiger Mönch and Jungfrau, bright sunshine and blue sky

The Alps are one of the world’s mightiest mountain ranges, sprawling through parts of France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Monaco and Liechtenstein. Despite the fact less than 15% of the Alps lie within Switzerland, it’s the country people tend to most closely associate with its beauty.

The Swiss shoulder has some gorgeous hiking trails and checks off all the photogenic sights you’d expect, from green pastures with grazing cows and snow-capped peaks, to glassy lakes and charming villages.

2. The Dolomites

Stunning spring landscape with Santa Maddalena village, Dolomites, Italy, Europe

Towering over northeastern Italy, The Dolomites are nicknamed the ‘pale mountains’ thanks to their unique colour, which is especially visible at sunrise.

The Dolomites are catnip for adventure lovers, thanks to the ample opportunities for hiking, mountain biking and mountaineering amongst acres of unblemished land. In winter, it’s famed for its world-class skiing, as well as snowboarding and ice skating.

3. Grampian Mountains

Scotland

For wanderlust that’s a little closer to home, the Grampian Mountains have plenty of gorgeously rugged spots to add to your bucket list.

Rather incredibly, they account for nearly half of the land area of Scotland and count two of the highest mountains in the United Kingdom in their arsenal; Ben Nevis (at 1,345m) and Ben Macdui (at 1,309m).

If you’re a fan of misty mountains, glittering lochs and nature-filled woodlands, Scotland is the place for you. Best of all, you can round off a long day of rambling by sampling spirits at one of the country’s famous whisky distilleries,

4. The Andes

Fitz Roy mountain, El Chalten, Patagonia, Argentina

The Andean Mountains run almost the entire length of South America (it’s the longest continuous mountain range in the world), winding through seven countries and luring in travellers with its ancient mythology.

It’s famously home to Machu Picchu, an Inca citadel of ancient temples, streets and staircases. As well as its ruins, the Andes is known for its volcanoes and off-the-beaten-path adventure.

5. Canadian Rockies

Sunrise at Moraine lake

It would be difficult to talk about mountain ranges without giving a nod to the famous Rocky Mountains, which stretch 3,000 miles from Canada to New Mexico.

Camping, bear watching and ice climbing are just some of the activities on offer, where national parks and wilderness areas are king. As a bonus, you can often spot the Northern Lights from Jasper National Park, making the mountain scenery all the more breathtaking.

6. The Indian Himalayas

Exploring the Indian Himalayas offers incredible scenery, beautiful monasteries and the chance to see remote mountain villages in action. There are even snow leopards to spo – if you’re very lucky.