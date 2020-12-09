Head south for some winter sunshine

Emerging from one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, with residents confined to their homes and alcohol sales banned, the Rainbow Nation seems to have turned the tide on coronavirus. On November 11, President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the country’s borders to all travellers in possession of a negative Covid test.

And although there are currently no air corridors with UK and Ireland, it’s hoped the situation will soon change as the number of coronavirus cases fall.

As South Africa enters its summer, beautiful days and weak rand make for a good value break. Here’s where to go…

An urban escape that’s wild

The jewel in South Africa’s crown, the vibrant city of Cape Town has emerged from hibernation with a host of new restaurants and art experiences. Popular chef Liam Tomlinson has opened a new restaurant at Tintswalo Atlantic (tintswalo.com), offering a tapas sharing menu. For those eager to explore and work up an appetite, Escape + Explore (escapeexplore.com) offer tours by electric bike or stand up paddle board. In addition, all the star attractions are open again, including the Table Mountain Cable Car and the ZEITZ Museum Of Contemporary Art Africa (zeitzmocaa.museum). Life here has always revolved around being outside, with al-fresco dining, pop-up cinemas under the stars and sundowners on the beach being a regular part of everyday life – making it the ideal city break for our current climate.

Befriend an octopus

Documenting the tender relationship between a filmmaker and one of the ocean’s smartest residents, surprise Netflix hit documentary My Octopus Teacher was filmed in the Atlantic waters of the western Cape. To come and find out what lives below surface, check in to Lekkerwater Beach Lodge (naturalselection.com), in De Hoop Nature Reserve, where floor-to-ceiling doors open onto crashing waves. Discover all kinds of curious creatures on rock-pool walks along the rough-hewn coastline, or watch dolphins playing close to shore. A sheltered swimming pool is ideal for a dip if the ocean is too cold. From £243 per night with breakfast.

Delve into the world of conservation

Daily game drives are replaced with impact drives at the conservation-focused Marataba Reserve in the Limpopo Province (marataba.co.za). Guests can gain an insight into the day-to-day workings of a private wildlife reserve by taking part in collaring rhinos, telemetry tracking cheetahs, or helping to compile individual identikits for elephants to determine their growth rates. With four suites, Founders Camp is available on an exclusive basis and each booking is assigned a private conservation guide. Rates start at ZAR 33,000/£1,629 per night for four guests, additional guests ZAR 8,250/£407 per person per night. Visit classic-portfolio.com.

Hike the Drakensberg

If you’ve been craving fresh air and big skies, head to the Drakensberg mountain range, which divides the kingdom of Lesotho and the province of KwaZulu-Natal. For a digital detox, the simple wooden cabins at Green Fire Lodge (greenfire.co.za) are a great option. Rates from ZAR 1,900/£94 per person per night. Without any Wi-Fi or phone reception, you’ll be free to fully appreciate the view. Activities range from an hour’s scenic loop trail to a full day visit to a vulture colony. For the keen adventurer, you can join a guided two to four-day trek covering 15km of trails a day. Visit the thevulturetrail.com.

Dive into the Indian Ocean

Less than 100km from the border with Mozambique in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, a Unesco World Heritage Site, sits Thonga Beach Lodge (thongabeachlodge.co.za). Warm water from the Indian Ocean laps white sand beaches, where leatherback turtles nest from November to February. Enjoy daily guided snorkels to explore the underwater marine life, or spot whales and dolphins from the surface. The addition of excellent seafood and a good selection of local wines make this a favourite spot for South Africans. From ZAR 4,470/£20 per per person per night.