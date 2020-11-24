Could this luxurious floating resort in Dubai be the future of travel?
Boat holidays might conjure up childhood memories of squeezing into a tiny bunk bed on a barge, but a new floating resort could change how we holiday on the ocean.
The Sea Palace Floating Resort is a floating luxury hotel surrounded by six on-water houses, which can each independently detach and sail around solo.
A mix of yacht and home, the floating, glass-bottom villas have two spacious floors, with a balcony, rooftop and private swimming pool. Inside, guests can spread out across four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a kitchen and living room, while the crew has its own quarters.
Powered by shaft motors, the decadent floating holiday home is equipped with a hydraulic system designed to resist wave movements, meaning guests shouldn’t (hopefully) feel the effects of seasickness on board.
And if that didn’t sound luxurious enough? The chic interiors have been designed by luxury car brand Aston Martin.
According to creators Seagate Shipyard and El Bahrawy Group, the Dhs600 million (that’s £124 million, roughly) development is close to being completed, with 95% of the construction on the resort ticked off the list.
The project is currently underway in Dubai which is no stranger to opulent waterfront hotels and seven-star residencies like the Burj Khalifa. The developers say they plan to permanently park the floating resort near the Dubai Marina when the project gets off the ground, quite literally, in 2021.
A holiday home with space to distance from the in-laws and set sail for a change of scenery whenever you fancy? It sounds like the ideal family getaway to us.