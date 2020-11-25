13 of the most magnificent images up for the #BestPhotoOf2020 Award
A great photo can transport, inspire and enthuse you, and the latest crop vying to be crowned ‘best photo of 2020’ are no exception.
For Agora’s #BestPhotoOf2020 Award, more than 35,000 submissions were received from over 135 countries. And understandably so, considering those whittled down to the final 50 are now up for a whopping grand prize of $25,000 – you can vote for your favourite on the Agora app. The winners will be announced on December 28.
Here’s our pick of the bunch…
1. ‘Historia de Venezuela’ by @donaldobarros – Venezuela
2. ‘Freediving mist’ by @victordevalles – Spain
3. ‘My son seeing the world differently’ by @kytawillets – USA
4. ‘Praying Covid-19 virus go away from the world’ by @swetun – Myanmar
5. ‘The Door of Faith’ by @nobel.du – Bangladesh
6. ‘Atlanta Protest’ by @e2ek – USA
7. ‘The wreck of an illegal fishing vessel’ by @jordisark – Spain
8. ‘Winter in the city of Nur-Sultan’ by @andrei_pugach – Russia
9. ‘Smile of Mom’ by @manhcuongvuong – Vietnam
10. ‘When the muddy river meets the ocean’ by @joao.galamba – Portugal
11. ‘Where life begins and love never ends’ by @giovani.dressler – Brazil
12. ‘The bright city lights shone down on him like a spotlight’ by @theliamman – UK
13. ‘A polar bear swimming in the high arctic’ by @jdubcaptures – Canada