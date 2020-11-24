TikTok teenage star Charli D’Amelio becomes first user to reach 100 million followers
US teenager Charli D'Amelio has become the first TikTok user to reach 100 million subscribers.
The 16 year-old from from Norwalk, Connecticut is the first person to hit the milestone after just a year and a half on the social media video app.
In a video thanking her fans, she said: “I cannot believe there's a 100 million followers supporting me right now. That is insane...I still feel like it's a dream.”
During her rapid rise to fame, she featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and earned a sponsorship deal with EOS cosmetics.
The teen also starred in a Super Bowl advert for Sabra hummus and is the face of Hollister, alongside her sister Dixie.
She currently has 100.7 million followers and 7.9 billion likes, and has made more than four million dollars from June 2019-June 2020, according to Forbes.
D'Amelio also has a book which is set to be released later this year titled, ‘Charli: The Ultimate Guide To Keeping It Real.’
In celebration of her success, TikTok revealed it would be donating $100,000 in D'Amelio's name to American Dance Movement.