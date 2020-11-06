TikTok star Bryce Hall calls Ariana Grande’s dig at influencers during pandemic a ‘marketing move’
TikTok star Bryce Hall has criticised US popstar Ariana Grande for slamming influencers for going out and partying during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 21 year-old, who has over 15 million followers, labelled it ‘unnecessary’ and branded it a ‘marketing move’.
He said: "She's not wrong but like unnecessary.
“Yeah. It's unnecessary to call out a specific group, especially when there's other people doing it.”
“Because she knew that TikTokers have, like, a high audience,” he added while featuring on Hollywood Raw podcast.
“She knew a lot of people would agree, because there's a lot of people that hate TikTokers especially. I mean, it was obviously like a marketing move and good for her. But like, she's not wrong.”
It comes after Grande expressed her concern during an appearance on YouTube's Zach Sang Show.
The 27 year-old, who is known for successful hits ‘7 rings’ and ‘Into You,’ said: "Did we really all need to go to f*****g Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn't have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass?”
Saddle Ranch is a popular hotspot for celebrities in West Hollywood.