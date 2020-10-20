Tiger King star Carole Baskin has come out as bisexual following her elimination from TV show Dancing in the Stars.

The 59-year-old, who rose to prominence on the Netflix docu-series as the CEO of Big Cat Rescue and enemy of now convicted felon Joe Exotic, opened up about how she first came to understand her sexuality way back in the 1980s.

Baskin rose to fame on the Netflix series Tiger King earlier this year - (Copyright Starmax/PA Images)

"I was engaged to a psychologist, and that was his entire field, dealing with the LGBT+ community," she told Pink News.

"It was during the period when AIDS was just wreaking havoc around the world, and people were losing their loved ones, and so I became very close to people in that community then.

"I was always very male-oriented in the things I did. I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on.

"But it was during the ’80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I (realised) I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men.

"I have always considered myself to be bisexual. Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband.

"As far as the way I feel about us, I think we are all one and I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colours or anything."

Baskin has been married three times, the first of which was to psychologist Michael Murdock from 1979 to 1990.

She then wedded Don Lewis in 1991, but he mysteriously disappeared in 1997 and she legally divorced him in 2002.

Baskin then married Howard Baskin in 2004 and is still with him today.

The disappearance of Lewis is something which is discussed in Tiger King as there is an unproven theory that Baskin may have fed him to their tigers.

However, despite Lewis’ family recently coming out and asking for new information about what happened, the case has not been solved.

The family also questioned Baskin’s involvement in an advert they released last month.