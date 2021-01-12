Three-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka is the new face of Louis Vuitton
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has landed herself an impressive gig, but this time it’s not for being successful on the court.
The 23 year-old is the new house ambassador for luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton.
Osaka, who currently has three Grand Slam titles to her name and is ranked third in the world, is set to appear in the label’s Spring-Summer 2021 campaign.
She wrote on Instagram: "Wow this is actually crazy. Honored to be @LouisVuitton newest House Ambassador.
“Funny story: I first bought my mom a LV bag when I was 16 as a birthday present and it’s kinda been a tradition since. Do I call this a full circle moment? Yes.”
Louis Vuitton described Osaka in a press release as ‘multi-faceted, independent and modern’.
And it is not the first time Osaka has been involved in the fashion world.
At New York Fashion Week last year she collaborated with Japanese label ADEAM showing her first capsule collection and she also appeared on the cover of American Vogue in December.
Osaka is set to kick-off her 2021 tennis campaign at one of two WTA events at Melbourne Park ahead of the Australian Open next month.