Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ following heart surgery
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has undergone heart surgery two years after having an emergency operation.
The Terminator star, 73, confirmed he had been given a new aortic valve and that he was feeling ‘fantastic’ following his recent surgery.
The former governor of California wrote on social media: "Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery.
“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!”
In 2018 he underwent heart surgery and was given a new pulmonary valve to replace one that was originally installed in 1997, due to a congenital heart defect.
Fans were quick to comment and share their support, as one wrote: “Hope you continue to recover quickly.”
Another said: “Are we sure he isnt actually a terminator and that’s why hes so cool? [sic].”
One user added: “Please Stay Safe Legend.”