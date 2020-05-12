Restaurants around the world have closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic and need for social distancing.

But in Sweden, one couple have managed to circumnavigate the issues around eating out and human contact by offering a solo dining service.

Your food and drink is delivered to you via a basket on a wire overhanging your table and you are situated in the middle of a meadow, far away from anybody else.

Sweden's death toll has risen considerably recently and now stands at more than 3,000 fatalities.

But this unique restaurant experience is aiming to prove that people can still do things they would normally do while simultaneously protecting the health and safety of the public.