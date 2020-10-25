Nicola Adams and Katya Jones left fans in tears after becoming the first same-sex couple to compete in Strictly Come Dancing as the show returned last night.

Two-time Olympic boxing champion Adams and professional dancer Jones performed the Quickstep to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald.

Fans were over the moon watching the pair perform their first dance, as one wrote: “Not me nearly crying at Nicola and Katy a#StrictlyComeDancing she is so CUTE!!! that footwork was AMAZING..”

Another fan added: “A black, gay, neurodiverse, domestic abuse survivor DOUBLE OLYMPIC BOXING CHAMPION just danced with another woman on #Strictly and it made me cry happy tears. Nicola Adams is amazing.”

While another said: “So emosh at Nicola Adams and her historic and excellent quickstep.”

The duo scored 21 points for their performance which landed them in joint third place.

Adams wrote on Instagram: "Last night was unbelievable, I never thought I would enjoy dancing as much as I am. I was sooooo happy and excited last night dancing with @mrs_katjones Thank you everyone for your support and your messages!

“We’ll be working hard next week on the new dance, can’t wait for you to see it! 𝙄’𝙢 𝙖 𝙙𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙧 𝙗𝙖𝙗𝙮."