Steve Coogan reveals Alan Partridge’s ‘This Time’ will return for a second season
Steve Coogan has confirmed he is currently writing the second season of This Time with Alan Partridge.
The hit BBC show sees Partridge presenting a television talk show alongside fellow co-host Jennie, played by Susannah Fielding.
And after six successful episodes in spring 2019, another batch of Partridge content will be coming to our screens next year.
"We’re in the middle of writing another series of This Time. We’re shooting at the end of the year. We’re scrambling to get it together. It will be broadcast next spring, sometime," he told Digital Spy.
"We’re trying to set ourselves a task of having the stuff on-screen [with the chat show] and then have a kind of parallel unseen story that we get glimpses of, this parallel narrative of what’s going on in [Alan’s] private life and Jennie, his co-presenter’s, private life.
"And then, sort of, have those two things go parallel. We haven’t quite realised where it goes but we want it to end up in a strange and unexpected place. That’s all I can say.
"Then, after that, we’re going to do some sort of documentary series… We’ll definitely do a documentary series where Alan is on the road."
Coogan was speaking while promoting his new podcast From the Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast.
Partridge first hit peoples screens way back in the mid-1990s and established himself as one of the cornerstones of British comedy.