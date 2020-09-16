South Park announces hour-long coronavirus ‘pandemic special’ for end of September

By Dylan Terry
15:30pm, Wed 16 Sep 2020
Huge US comedy South Park will return later this month for an hour-long coronavirus ‘pandemic special’.

It will kick off the 24th season of the hit adult animated sitcom, which continues its incredible run of airing since 1997.

Trey Parker (left) and Matt Stone (right) are the creators of South Park and will spearhead the newly-announced special - (Copyright PA)

And in classic South Park fashion, writers Trey Parker and Matt Stone are tackling the topic on everyone’s lips in 2020.

The synopsis for the show’s special reads: "Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park.

"The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman."

The episode will air on September 30 on Comedy Central and you can watch the trailer for the ‘pandemic special’ above.

