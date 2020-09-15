Sony to host new Playstation 5 showcase this week as gamers anticipate release
Sony have announced that the latest showcase for the new Playstation 5 will take place later this week via Twitch and YouTube.
The 40-minute long event will get underway at 9pm BST on Wednesday, September 16 and will detail the upcoming console’s launch titles.
It is not yet known whether either the price or release date will be revealed, but Sony have confirmed that gamers will be able to get ‘one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!)’.
It has been nearly seven years since the PS4 came out in November 2013, which was exactly seven years after the PS3 was released in 2006.
Rival company Xbox recently revealed the Xbox Series X and Series S will both be released on November 10, but people will be able to pre-order as soon as September 22.
Previously, Eric Lempel, senior vice president and head of global marketing at Sony, told Gamesindustry.biz: "It’s about the content. The content that will be in the launch window and beyond is incredibly exciting.
"I would say that this is the best line-up that we’ve ever seen in the history of PlayStation, between our Worldwide Studios groups and our partners from all the different publishers around the world."