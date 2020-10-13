The Simpsons list 50 reasons why Donald Trump is unfit to be president in latest episode ‘Treehouse of Horror XXXI'
The Simpsons have listed 50 reasons why Donald Trump is not fit to be the US president in their upcoming episode Treehouse of Horror XXXI.
In the programme Marge sends Homer out to the ballot but he is still unsure who to vote for.
It is then that Lisa proceeds to list 50 things Trump has done which make him unsuitable to lead the US for another four years.
Here is the full list as reported by Variety:
- Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears
- Put children in cages
- Called Mexicans rapists
- Imitated disabled reporter
- Looks lousy in a tennis outfit
- Can’t get wife to hold hand
- Called third world countries ****holes
- Called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’
- Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal
- Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant
- Called white supremacists ‘fine people’
- Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador
- Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens
- Called for China to investigate the Bidens
- Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant
- Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller
- Talked about grabbing *****
- Lied about the size of his inauguration
- Refused to release tax returns
- Gutted the E.P.A.
- Confiscated and destroyed interpreter’s notes after meeting with Putin
- Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site
- Called Baltimore a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess’
- Described Meryl Streep as ‘over-rated’
- Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing
- Did not attend any White House correspondents’ dinner
- Said Megyn Kelly had ‘blood coming out of her whatever’
- Called Carly Fiorina ‘horseface’
- Ruined impeachment
- Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit
- Corrupted Congress
- Appointed and didn’t fire Betsy DeVos
- Put Jared in charge of Mideast
- Served McDonald’s to Clemson football team
- Destroyed democracy
- Lost Hong Kong
- Threatened Marie Yovanovitch
- Pulled the U.S. out of climate agreement
- Allowed bounties on soldiers
- Invaded Portland
- Withdrew from W.H.O.
- Bragged about knowing the date
- Commuted sentences
- Said to swallow bleach
- Person, woman, man, camera, TV
- Destroyed post office
- Paid $750 in taxes
- Wants third term
- Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore
- And we haven’t even said the worst one
The full episode will be aired on Sunday, October 18.
Meanwhile, the 2020 Presidential Election will take place in three weeks time on Tuesday, November 3.
Trump will come up against Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who held the role of vice-president during Barack Obama’s tenure.
In the polls, Biden currently has a slender lead over Trump heading into the final 21 days of their campaigns.