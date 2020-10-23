Saturday Night Live tease fans with clip of Adele as singer prepares for hosting debut
Saturday Night Live teased fans with a clip of British singer Adele ahead of her first hosting gig.
The 32 year-old is set to present this week’s popular US sketch show and has sent fans into meltdown as she showed off her American accent and hinted at a live performance.
In a short clip posted on SNL’s Twitter, Adele is stood between artist H.E.R and resident comic Kate McKinnon.
Adele introduces the video, saying: “Hi, I’m Adele and I’m hosting Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest H.E.R."
McKinnon then attempts a London accent, adding: “So tune in, it’s set to be wicked.”
She quickly apologises and said: “I’m sorry, bad idea."
But Adele decided to show off her American accent, and said: “Oh my god! No worries, girlfriend!”
To which McKinnon replied: “Now that is good!”
The 15-time Grammy winner Adele also hinted that she may be performing live, in what will be the first time in three years.