Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 on January 14
19:35pm, Mon 04 Jan 2021
Samsung has announced that a new Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event will take place on January 14.
The company is expected to announce three new smartphones, the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra.
The S21 Ultra is rumoured to offer better specs and cameras, as well as a curved display. Samsung says people can learn more about the new experiences ‘that are built to make your everyday life epic’ at the event.
The Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event will take place the same week as CES 2021, which is the biggest tech show of the year.
Samsung’s event will be broadcast on the company’s website at 10 AM ET on January 14.