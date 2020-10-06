Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ delayed until 2022 in another setback for film industry during pandemic
The release of ‘The Batman’ movie starring Robert Pattinson has now been pushed back until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In what has been a devastating week for the film industry, the release of major movies including James Bond’s ‘No Time To Die’ and ‘Dune’ have also been delayed.
As a result, cinemas have been forced to take action as Cineworld confirmed the temporary closure of 536 cinemas in the US as well as its 27 theatres in the UK.
Warner Bros have now announced the delay of ‘The Batman’ and according to Variety it is now due to be released on March 4, 2022.
The production of the film, which is directed by Matt Reeves, began filming in September after it was brought to a halt in March.
But Pattinson reportedly tested positive for coronavirus which shut down filming again.
Sci-fi film ‘Dune’ will replace ‘The Batman’s’ original release date of October 2021.
Meanwhile, the release of ‘Matrix 4’ is being pushed forward from April 2022 to December 2021.