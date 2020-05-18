Robbie Williams to reunite with Take That for virtual charity gig on May 29
Robbie Williams will re-join Take That for a special one-off virtual charity gig at the end of May.
The remote concert, which will be streamed on the Compare the Meerkat YouTube channel and Facebook Live at 8pm on May 29, is aiming to raise money for Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation, a charity helping support gig crews during the coronavirus pandemic.
Williams has not been a part of the band since returning for their sixth studio album ‘Progress’ in 2010 and touring for the following two years.
He had initially left the five-piece - which also included Jason Orange - in 1995 to pursue what was ultimately a successful solo career.
But he will now link back up with Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald via satellite for a unique lockdown show.
Speaking about the gig, Take That said: “This is a world first for us! Reuniting with our old friend online for a one-off performance!
“It’s always great getting back together with Robbie and we are really excited to be part of this unique show that everyone can enjoy from home.
An excited Williams added: "I am really looking forward to performing with the boys again — it’s always a pleasure."
Take That have not released a studio album for more than three years, with their last record being ‘Wonderland’ in March 2017.