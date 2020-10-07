Rihanna has apologised after using a song featuring sacred Islamic texts at her Fenty lingerie fashion show.

The 32 year-old singer and fashion designer received a backlash online for using the song ‘Doom’ by Coucou Chloe, which includes a verse featuring a narration of the sacred Hadith.

Rihanna has since expressed her regret to the ‘Muslim community’ for her ‘honest, yet careless mistake’.

The show took place in Los Angeles earlier this month and aired on Amazon Prime.

Rihanna has said she’s ‘incredibly disheartened’ by her ‘mistake' - (Copyright Instagram: Rihanna)

On Instagram she thanked people for highlighting the issue.

She wrote to her 87.6 million followers: "I'd like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show.

“I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.

“We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this!”

The Hadith is part of a collection of texts believed to have been spoken by the Prophet Muhammad.

After the Koran, the Hadiths are seen by Muslims as some of the most important religious texts.

She added: "I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible!

“Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih.”

Coucou Chloe has also apologised for not ‘researching’ the words properly.

She said on Twitter: "The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online.

"At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith.

"I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me.

“We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms.”