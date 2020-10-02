Rapper Nicki Minaj welcomes first child with husband Kenneth Petty
11:03am, Fri 02 Oct 2020
US Rapper Nicki Minaj has welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.
The 37 year-old revealed she was pregnant in a series of extraordinary Instagram posts in July.
Minaj gave birth on Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, but the gender and the name of the baby have not been released.
During her summer announcement, she wrote: “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”
The images were of Minaj posing on a pink sofa holding her baby bump while in a floral bikini and a yellow wig.
Minaj, who is best known for songs Super Bass and Starships, married Petty in 2019 and is yet to post on social media about her newborn.