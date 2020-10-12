Presenter Rochelle Humes and husband Marvin welcome third child
TV presenter Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin have welcomed their third child together.
The former Saturdays singer revealed their baby boy, named Blake Hampton Humes, was born on October 9.
The 31 year-old wrote: “On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020. I didn’t think I’d ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we’ve been in a love bubble ever since...”
In a similar post, JLS singer Marvin, 35, said: “My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces.”
The pair got married in 2012 and have had two daughters, Alaia-Mai, 7, and Valentina, 3.
JLS star Aston Merrygold congratulated the pair, writing: “Beautiful boy!!!!!!! Welcome to the world little Blake.”
And singer Pixie Lott said: "Omg congratulations! So happy for u all."