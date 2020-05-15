Pregnant Katy Perry goes nude and shows off baby bump in video for new hit single 'Daisies'
US singer Katy Perry has released a new single called ‘Daisies’ - accompanied by a video where she appears naked to show off her baby bump.
The 35 year-old announced on Thursday the album will be released in August but first, teased her fans with a new single about overcoming struggles in life.
Perry also released the accompanying video onto YouTube where she is filmed in a field of flowers and at one point, strips naked to show off her baby bump in a stream.
She announced in March she was pregnant with her first child with actor Orlando Bloom.
The song includes lyrics as such: “They said I'm going nowhere, tried to count me out. Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I can build a house. They tell me that I'm crazy, but never let 'em change me til they cover me in daisies.”
She wrote on Twitter: "I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think.
“Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing.”
The video was shot and produced by director Liza Voloshin.
And Perry is set to make the live debut for the single during a Q&A with Amazon Music on Friday.
The as-yet-untitled album is set to be released on August 14.