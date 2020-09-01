Singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their first child.

Sheeran, 29, and Seaborn, 28 have named their baby daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran and revealed the news on Instagram.

The pair met during school and dated for five years before getting married in January 2019.

He wrote to his 31.3 million followers: “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back."

The post has been liked over a million times so far with fans congratulating the couple.

In 2019 he admitted he was considering slowing down his career in order to focus on having a family.

Sheeran, who is best known for hits including ‘Sing’ and ‘Shape Of You,' said: "Something has to give. I'm starting a life with Cherry and I can't spend the next 20 years on the road. Kids would be the different thing. I wouldn't mind sacrificing for them.

"If someone told me you can't tour again for the next 10 years if you have kids that is fine, because that is what I have signed up for. I've already achieved more than I thought I would, so now I’m just trying to have fun."