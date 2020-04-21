During lockdown many will be craving food from their favourite restaurants - tep forward Pizza Express who have decided to reveal their secret Margherita recipe.

The chain was forced to shut its restaurants due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is now giving foodies the chance to recreate the famous pizza from the comfort of their homes.

Pizza Express said: "For the first-time ever, the recipe exclusive for this pizzeria cult classic is being revealed.

"To create this timeless and much-loved recipe, which has featured on Pizza Express recipes since 1965, just follow the following quick and easy steps."

The 12-step recipe takes around 40 minutes to prepare and ten minutes to cook.

And to make the dough it includes yeast, sugar and water, and the toppings include passata, mozzarella cheese, oregano and basil.

Ingredients:

150ml warm water – around 27 degrees

1 teaspoon of sugar

15g fresh yeast (or 2 level teaspoons of dry yeast)

225g of plain flour (plus extra for working)

1.5 teaspoons of salt

Extra virgin olive oil (and a little for drizzling)

80g of PizzaExpress passata (or any tomato passata you have)

70g mozzarella (or any cheese you have)

Pinch of oregano

1 Basil leaf (if you have one)

Black pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 230°C.

Add the sugar and crumble the fresh yeast into warm water.

Allow the mixture to stand for 10 – 15 minutes in a warm place (we find a windowsill on a sunny day works best) until froth develops on the surface.

Sift the flour and salt into a large mixing bowl, make a well in the middle and pour in the yeast mixture and olive oil.

Lightly flour your hands, and slowly mix the ingredients together until they bind.

Generously dust your surface with flour.

Throw down the dough and begin kneading for 10 minutes until smooth, silky and soft

Place in a lightly oiled, non-stick baking tray (we use a round one, but any shape will do!)

Spread the passata on top making sure you go to the edge.

Evenly place the mozzarella (or other cheese) on top, season with the oregano and black pepper, then drizzle with a little olive oil.

Cook in the oven for 10 – 12 minutes until the cheese slightly colours.

When ready, place the basil leaf on top and tuck in!

And fans were quick to respond, with one user writing on social media: "Oh my gosh my mouth is watering so much!!"