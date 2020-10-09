Pixar’s latest movie Soul will debut on Disney+ as it gives up on cinema release
Pixar’s newest animated movie Soul will be streaming on Disney+ from Christmas Day after its cinema release was cancelled due to the pandemic.
The film was originally planned to be screened in cinemas in June, which was then postponed to November, but will now miss out on cinemas altogether.
Soul, which features Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, will be shown on the streaming site in December for no extra charge unlike Mulan which had an extra $30 price tag.
Bob Chapek, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company, said: "We are thrilled to share Pixar’s spectacular and moving Soul with audiences direct to Disney+ in December.
“A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one’s place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season.”
This is the latest setback for the film industry with many big films still holding out for a cinema debut.
James Bond’s No Time To Die, Black Widow and A Quiet Place II have all been rescheduled.