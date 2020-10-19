Peter Crouch, Mo Farah and Chris Robshaw among stars committing to Movember
Former Tottenham, Liverpool and England striker Peter Crouch is among the sports stars who have signed up to Movember this year.
The challenge, which aims to raise money for men’s mental health, suicide prevention and testicular and prostate cancer, sees people grow moustaches for the whole month in exchange for donations to the cause.
Alongside a photo with wife Abbey Clancy, Crouch posted on Twitter: "I’ll have a Tash for @movember this year. Ab probably won’t but thanks to @gregwilliamsphotography for the snaps.
"Let’s support the crucial work Movember do for men's mental health, suicide prevention, testicular and prostate cancer - sign up at http://movember.com/2020."
Also taking up the challenge is former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw, who is already rocking a strong handlebar moustache.
Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah is also bidding to grow out his facial hair throughout November.
Other celebs taking part include singer Liam Payne, presenter Dermot O’Leary, rockstar Miles Kane and actors Jack O’Connell and Russell Tovey.