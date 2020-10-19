Peter Crouch, Mo Farah and Chris Robshaw among stars committing to Movember

Crouch announced his plan to get involved in Movember with a humorous photo alongside wife Abbey Clancy - (Copyright Twitter: @MovemberUK)
By Dylan Terry
16:00pm, Mon 19 Oct 2020
Former Tottenham, Liverpool and England striker Peter Crouch is among the sports stars who have signed up to Movember this year.

The challenge, which aims to raise money for men’s mental health, suicide prevention and testicular and prostate cancer, sees people grow moustaches for the whole month in exchange for donations to the cause.

Alongside a photo with wife Abbey Clancy, Crouch posted on Twitter: "I’ll have a Tash for @movember this year. Ab probably won’t but thanks to @gregwilliamsphotography for the snaps.

"Let’s support the crucial work Movember do for men's mental health, suicide prevention, testicular and prostate cancer - sign up at http://movember.com/2020."

Also taking up the challenge is former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw, who is already rocking a strong handlebar moustache.

Former England rugby captain Robshaw sporting his strong moustache - (Copyright Twitter: @MovemberUK)

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah is also bidding to grow out his facial hair throughout November.

Olympic champion Farah is also taking up the Movember challenge - (Copyright Twitter: @MovemberUK)

Other celebs taking part include singer Liam Payne, presenter Dermot O’Leary, rockstar Miles Kane and actors Jack O’Connell and Russell Tovey.

Follow this link to donate to Movember this year.

