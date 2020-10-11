A paramedic who received abuse on social media after posting a photo of herself in her NHS uniform has raised more than £2,000 for a charity helping people combat online abuse by doing a 15,000 foot skydive.

Laura Heath, 24, was hit with horrific abuse from trolls online after she put up the photo on Instagram and decided she would do something to try and stop others going through the same ordeal.

The image that Laura posted on socialmedia - (Copyright PA)

And, having raised nearly £2500 on her JustGiving page, she took to the air on Saturday - which was also Mental Health Awareness Day - and shared the moment with her followers.

Alongside the photo of her skydiving, she said: "Unbelievable experience. I still manage to smile falling 15000 ft!

"Bursting with happiness and pride right now that I got to experience something like this whilst raising money for an amazing charity @cybersmilefoundation on world mental health day."

The charity she has raised money for, Cybersmile, is ‘an international non-profit organisation providing support for victims of cyberbullying and online hate campaigns’.

It comes after people abused online, making comments about her appearance and accusing her of being the reason for the coronavirus death toll rising.

Speaking previously about the abuse, she said: "I felt low in confidence. I had a proud moment where I wanted to post a photo in uniform just saying I was proud of my job really and what I do.

"People were being really supportive, I had lots of compliments and I really appreciated that.

"But slowly I got a backlash of hate and abuse, people commenting on my make-up, my appearance, saying I was the reason for the death toll rising, saying that they wouldn't get treated by someone looking like me, which was really hurtful.

"I felt as though no matter how good of a person I tried to be or how much I try and be myself, I was never good enough and there was always something to be picked at.

"I have spent too many nights doubting myself feeling upset and worthless over the comments from people who have never met me."