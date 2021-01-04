Orlando Pride team-mates Marta Vieira da Silva and Toni Pressley announce engagement
Orlando Pride team-mates Marta Vieira da Silva and Toni Pressley have announced they are engaged.
The pair are believed to have met at the club in 2017 and only made their relationship public in 2019.
Silva wrote on Instagram: “This is another chapter of the story that we are writing together.”
While Pressley simply added: “Yes”
Many have congratulated them on their happy news, with Orlando Pride saying: “Congrats to both of you!”
While Chicago Red Stars player Rachel Hill added: “Love this and love you guys.”
And former Paris Saint-Germain player Ella Masar said: “Congrats you two.”
A date for the wedding has not yet been confirmed but is not expected until after the 2021 NWSL season.
Brazilian international Silva and Pressley will both begin training in pre-season next month.
The season will start with the Challenge Cup, a tournament Pride didn’t compete in last year due to Covid results, and this will be followed up by the regular season in May.