Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams on leaving Strictly and what she thinks of partner Katya
Nicola Adams has spoken of her frustration at having to leave Strictly Come Dancing after her professional partner Katya Jones contracted coronavirus.
Adams, 38, and Jones, 31, were forced to leave the competition last week, and despite the disappointment for the two-time Olympic boxing champion, she says she has 'made a friend for life’.
Speaking on BBC Two's It Takes Two, Adams told host Zoe Ball: "I'm doing OK thanks.
"It was a little bit frustrating not being able to continue when I'd just got back into the swing of things and I was enjoying the dancing.
"But the rules are in place to keep everyone safe so I'm doing my part.
“Katya has been an amazing dance partner. I definitely feel like I've made a friend for life."
Adams also confirmed that they will be returning to the ballroom for a final dance.
She added: “I do like doing the most, so me and Katya will be coming back."
The pair also made history as they became the first same-sex pairing in the show’s 16-year history.