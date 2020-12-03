‘I screwed up’: Obama promises to ‘call Biden’ after failing to give Dolly Parton Presidential Medal of Freedom
Barack Obama says he ‘screwed up’ by failing to give American music legend Dolly Parton a Presidential Medal of Freedom during his time in office.
The 59 year-old, who held the presidency between 2009 and 2017, was taking part in a segment called ‘Questions We’re Pretty Sure Barack Obama Has Never Been Asked Before’ while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
One of the questions Colbert asked was: "How does Dolly Parton not have a Presidential Medal Of Freedom?"
And Obama responded by saying: "That’s a mistake. I’m shocked.
"That was a screw-up. I’m surprised. I think I assumed that she had already got one. That was incorrect. I’m surprised. She deserves one. I’ll call Biden."
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to individuals who are recognised for ‘an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors’.
She recently donated $1m to coronavirus vaccine research, supporting the development of the Moderna jab.
Parton has composed more than 3,000 songs during her 60+ years in the music industry and has set a record with 44 career top 10 country albums.
In 1999, she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
And in May of this year she released new music with the song ‘When Life Is Good Again’, while her first holiday album in 30 years - A Holly Dolly Christmas - came out in October.