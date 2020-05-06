Founding member of legendary rock band Oasis Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthur has called for the Gallagher brothers to put their differences aside and get the group back together.

Oasis split up in 2009 after a falling out between lead singer Liam and guitarist and songwriter Noel, with the pair going their separate ways over the past decade and having little contact with one another.

But Bonehead, who formed the band alongside Liam in the early 1990s, took to Twitter on Tuesday night during a ‘listening party’ of the album ‘The Masterplan’ to rally fans in supporting a reunion.

He said: ‘GET THE F****N BAND BACK TOGETHER", before later adding cryptic messages such as: “The Masterplan. He had one, didn’t he?”

Since the demise of the band, Noel has gone on to release three albums under the name ‘Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds' which have received largely positive reviews.

Meanwhile, Liam formed the band ‘Beady Eye’ with the remaining members of Oasis immediately after the split, but the group dissolved in 2014.

Liam has gone on to release two solo albums in 2017 and 2019, but is still hoping Oasis will reform one day.

In March, he said: “Rite sick of pleading begging etc no more olive branches I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over all money going to NHS c’mon you know As we were LG x.”

But Noel, who was the one that decided to leave the band, has always maintained he will not rejoin under any circumstances.

Earlier this year, he said: "So..just while I'm in between having my nails done and taking my regular elocution lessons I'd like to point out AGAIN that I'm not aware of any offer for any amount of money to reform the legendary rock'n'folk outfit Oasis.

“I think someone has still someone else's tunes to promote so that's maybe what's causing the confusion. Although-sadly-it is true that there are almost 11 tickets left for my upcoming shows in MCR. Don't worry folks only 13 more years left now before I retire.”