Nicolas Cage is set to play the role of eccentric zoo owner Joe Exotic in a new adaptation of Netflix hit Tiger King.

According to Variety, Oscar-winning actor Cage will also be the executive producer in what will be his first TV series, comprising eight scripted episodes.

“The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation," states the magazine.

Joe Exotic, 'star' of the Netflix hit Tiger King,will be played by Cage (PA Images)

Tiger King had 34 million views in the first ten days of its release on March 20 in the US alone.

The original series centred around Joseph Maldonado-Passage, 'Joe Exotic', a keeper of big cats in Oklahoma, who fights to keep his park.