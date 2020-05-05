Nicolas Cage set to play Joe Exotic in Tiger King mini-series
Nicolas Cage is set to play the role of eccentric zoo owner Joe Exotic in a new adaptation of Netflix hit Tiger King.
According to Variety, Oscar-winning actor Cage will also be the executive producer in what will be his first TV series, comprising eight scripted episodes.
“The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation," states the magazine.
Tiger King had 34 million views in the first ten days of its release on March 20 in the US alone.
The original series centred around Joseph Maldonado-Passage, 'Joe Exotic', a keeper of big cats in Oklahoma, who fights to keep his park.
He allegedly plotted to have animal rights activist Carole Baskin killed and is currently serving 22 years in prison.