New York Fashion Week to go ahead next month, but with no spectators for indoor runways
New York Fashion Week is set to go ahead next month from September 13-17.
But the annual event will have very strict health and safety protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said there will be no spectators allowed for indoor runways and outdoor events will be capped at 50 people and indoor events at 50% capacity.
He said: "New York City is the fashion capital of the world and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city, and our unmatched creative talent.
“Safety, as always, is our top priority and we commend the hosts, and all participating designers, for their innovative, New York Smart solutions to bring this event to life.”
It will feature ‘a mix of live and virtual fashion shows, presentations, and programming including live-streamed runway shows, exclusive designer-related content and cultural programming’.
Social distancing rules will be in place and health screening procedures such as temperature checks will be taken and face coverings will also be worn.