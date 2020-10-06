Netflix announce cancellation of ‘GLOW’ due to coronavirus
Netflix have cancelled comedy-drama series ‘GLOW’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The show was set to be renewed for a fourth and final season last year, but those plans have now been quashed.
GLOW was three weeks into filming when production was forced to be halted in March.
And series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch have now released a statement which said: "COVID has killed actual humans.
"It's a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show."
The show starred actors Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron.
"Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW," Flahive and Mensch told Deadline.
"We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that's gone."