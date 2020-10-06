Netflix announce cancellation of ‘GLOW’ due to coronavirus

Netflix’s ‘GLOW' has been cancelled
Netflix’s ‘GLOW' has been cancelled - (Copyright Instagram: GLOW)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
12:42pm, Tue 06 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Netflix have cancelled comedy-drama series ‘GLOW’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show was set to be renewed for a fourth and final season last year, but those plans have now been quashed.

GLOW was three weeks into filming when production was forced to be halted in March.

And series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch have now released a statement which said: "COVID has killed actual humans.

"It's a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show."

The show starred actors Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron.

"Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW," Flahive and Mensch told Deadline.

"We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that's gone."

Sign up to our newsletter

Netflix

Coronavirus