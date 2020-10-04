‘My heart goes out to Covid’: Comedian Chris Rock mocks sick Donald Trump on SNL
US comedian Chris Rock had no qualms in mocking Donald Trump in his opening dialogue on Saturday Night Live.
The 55 year-old took aim as the President is being treated at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre after testing positive for coronavirus.
Rock said: “President Trump is in the hospital with Covid… and my heart goes out to Covid."
It was the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began that the show was hosted in the studio with a small audience.
During the ‘Weekend Update’ segment, the show’s Colin Jost added: “It’s been very weird to see all these people who clearly hate Trump say ‘we wish him well’. I think a lot of them are just guilty that their first wish came true.”
Comedian Michael Che later said: “I don’t want the president to die, obviously. Actually I wish him a very lengthy recovery."