‘My heart goes out to Covid’: Comedian Chris Rock mocks sick Donald Trump on SNL

Chris Rock mocks Donald Trump on SNL
Chris Rock mocks Donald Trump on SNL - (Copyright Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
16:38pm, Sun 04 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

US comedian Chris Rock had no qualms in mocking Donald Trump in his opening dialogue on Saturday Night Live. 

The 55 year-old took aim as the President is being treated at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre after testing positive for coronavirus.

Rock said: “President Trump is in the hospital with Covid… and my heart goes out to Covid."

It was the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began that the show was hosted in the studio with a small audience. 

During the ‘Weekend Update’ segment, the show’s Colin Jost added: “It’s been very weird to see all these people who clearly hate Trump say ‘we wish him well’. I think a lot of them are just guilty that their first wish came true.”

Comedian Michael Che later said: “I don’t want the president to die, obviously. Actually I wish him a very lengthy recovery."

Sign up to our newsletter

Donald Trump

Coronavirus

Saturday Night Live