Mother reveals how to make the famous KFC gravy while in lockdown
During lockdown many will be craving those foods which you simply cannot get your hands on.
But fear not, because a creative mother has used her spare time to share her recipe for the famous KFC gravy.
The recipe is supposed to be a well-kept secret at the fast-food chain, but this women believes she has cracked the code with her seven-ingredient recipe.
The ingredients include butter, flour, pepper, garlic powder, a beef stock cube, a chicken stock cube and some water, while sage can also be added.
She shared her recipe with Memories with Dishes and said: "Easy, inexpensive and extremely delicious.. Don't LOSE this recipe."
And KFC fans were quick to comment and share their excitement, with one writing: "Yummy yum thanks for sharing this recipe, I love their gravy."
And another said: “There is something special about KFC Gravy, hope this compares, will definitely need to try."
Ingredients:
- 4 tbsp. butter or shortening
- 5 tbsp. flour
- 1/4 tsp. sage – Optional
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 beef boullion cube
- 1 chicken boullion cube
- 2 cups water
Method:
- Boil two cups of water before adding the bouillion cubes, and setting the mix aside
- Add the flour, sage, garlic powder and the black pepper in a small bowl, to mix them together and to set it aside as well
- Add the butter in a saucepan and put it on a low heat, monitoring it with occasional stirring until the butter has melted
- When the butter is completely melted, you add in the flour mix and stir constantly while cooking it until it's colour reaches a golden brown
- Gently pour the water and cube mix into the sauce pan while still stirring to prevent lumps
- For the finishing touch, turn the heat up to medium and to continue to stir until the mixture resembles a creamy and 'pourable' gravy sauce