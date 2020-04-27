During lockdown many will be craving those foods which you simply cannot get your hands on.

But fear not, because a creative mother has used her spare time to share her recipe for the famous KFC gravy.

The recipe is supposed to be a well-kept secret at the fast-food chain, but this women believes she has cracked the code with her seven-ingredient recipe.

The ingredients include butter, flour, pepper, garlic powder, a beef stock cube, a chicken stock cube and some water, while sage can also be added.

The homemade gravy looks identical to the real thing (Credit: Memories with Dishes)

She shared her recipe with Memories with Dishes and said: "Easy, inexpensive and extremely delicious.. Don't LOSE this recipe."

And KFC fans were quick to comment and share their excitement, with one writing: "Yummy yum thanks for sharing this recipe, I love their gravy."

And another said: “There is something special about KFC Gravy, hope this compares, will definitely need to try."

Ingredients:

4 tbsp. butter or shortening

5 tbsp. flour

1/4 tsp. sage – Optional

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1 beef boullion cube

1 chicken boullion cube

2 cups water

Method: