The most retweeted and liked Twitter posts of the year in full

Twitter has revealed the topics and posts which have been most shared on the social media platform this year, with the coronavirus pandemic dominating the charts.

Here is a look at the most popular tweets and topics in the UK in 2020.

– Top retweeted tweets of 2020

1. @chadwickboseman: “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.”

2. @DrAlexGeorge: “Controversial but maybe this is a good time for hospital car parks to be free for NHS staff? Retweet if you agree.”

3. @MarcusRashford: “An Open Letter to all MPs in Parliament…#maketheUturn.”

4. @m_d_mccoy: “George Floyd and I were both arrested for allegedly spending a counterfeit $20 bill. For George Floyd, a man my age, with two kids, it was a death sentence. For me, it is a story I sometimes tell at parties. That, my friends, is White privilege.”

5. @MarcusRashford: “I don’t even know what to say. Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020.”

6. @RealMattLucas: Matt Lucas as Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the latest Covid 19 advice.

7. @NHSMillion: “The spirit of NHS staff is absolutely astonishing.”

8. @CopThatCooks: “If you’re in trouble dial 999. If you cannot speak, dial 55. We hear you. You are not alone.”

9. @gnuman1979: “Quarantine day 6.”

10. @sandybatchelor: “Our letting agent asked us to make a video of the flat we are basically being forced out of. I wish them the very best of luck.”

– Top hashtags of 2020

#covid19#coronavirus#blacklivesmatter#lockdown#nhs#loveisland#stayhomesavelives#stayhome#staysafe#georgefloyd

– Top five most-liked tweets

1. The death of Chadwick Boseman is announced.

2. Marcus Rashford shares his happiness over community spirit in 2020.

3. Macauley Culkin discusses his age.

4. Andy Milonakis jokes about astronauts choosing to leave Earth during lockdown.

5. The NHS UK account responds to the public clapping for key workers on their doorsteps.

– Top sports teams

1. Manchester United2. Liverpool FC3. Arsenal4. Manchester City5. Tottenham Hotspur6. Leeds United7. Chelsea FC8. Newcastle United FC9. Aston Villa10. Everton

– Top athletes

1. Marcus Rashford2. Paul Pogba3. Lionel Messi4. Cristiano Ronaldo5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang6. Bruno Fernandes7. LeBron James8. Lewis Hamilton9. Jack Grealish10. Virgil Van Dijk